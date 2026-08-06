KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Worked A 24-Hour Shift, Says 'Missing It Would Mean Job Replacement'

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Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he recently completed a gruelling 24-hour work shift while filming the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The 83-year-old actor revealed that he began shooting at 7 am and wrapped up only at 7 am the following day, saying the schedule could not be postponed because the show's premiere date had already been announced.

Taking to his blog on Wednesday (August 5), Big B gave fans a glimpse into his hectic routine and explained why he chose to continue shooting without a break. “Finished work at 7 am this morning, of work that began at 7 am yesterday. But the importance of its presentation and its timely work was necessary, so did it.”

The actor added that with the launch date of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 now locked in, there was no room for delays. He also joked that skipping the shoot could have cost him his hosting job.

“The first broadcast date for KBC is announced, and missing that would mean a job replacement for me. So off to do what needs to be done,” Bachchan wrote.

After completing the marathon schedule, the actor said he was finally looking forward to some rest before returning to work the very next day. “I shall retire now, get some food in the belly, hit a pillow for a while, for tomorrow the 6th August is another early call,” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan's long association with KBC

Bachchan has been the face of Kaun Banega Crorepati since the quiz show first premiered on July 3, 2000. The only exception was Season 3, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Adapted from the British game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Kaun Banega Crorepati is regarded as one of Indian television's most successful shows. It also played a crucial role in reviving Bachchan's career during a financially challenging phase, while his iconic catchphrase, "Lock kiya jaye," became a part of everyday conversation.

KBC 18 premiere date

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 is set to premiere on August 10 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. The quiz show will air from Monday to Friday.

The new season revolves around the theme "Sochna Padega," highlighting the importance of critical thinking in an era where information is readily available at the click of a button. The show aims to emphasise that success depends not just on knowing the correct answer, but on the ability to think, analyse and apply knowledge effectively.