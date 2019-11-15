Katy Perry gets a royal welcome by Aishwarya, Anushka, Alia and other celebs at Karan Johar’s party

This isn't the first time that the 35-year-old singer has visited India. She vacationed in the country back in 2010 along with her then-boyfriend and now-husband Russell Brand.During their trip, they visited the Taj Mahal, Agra, where Brand reportedly proposed her for the marriage.

However, this is the first time that Katy Perry will be performing at a music festival in India.In August she took to social media to express her excitement over "returning to India" and giving her "first-ever performance in Mumbai".

"I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival," she had tweeted.