Katy Perry gets a royal welcome by Aishwarya, Anushka, Alia and other celebs at Karan Johar’s party

As they say Atithi Devo Bhava, Bollywood has also been following the same for ages for our International guests. The latest one is Karan Johar, who held a grand welcome party for Katy Perry last night. The star studded celebration was attended by biggies of Bollywood. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma were some of the lot that marked attendance.
This isn't the first time that the 35-year-old singer has visited India. She vacationed in the country back in 2010 along with her then-boyfriend and now-husband Russell Brand.During their trip, they visited the Taj Mahal, Agra, where Brand reportedly proposed her for the marriage.
However, this is the first time that Katy Perry will be performing at a music festival in India.In August she took to social media to express her excitement over "returning to India" and giving her "first-ever performance in Mumbai".
"I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival," she had tweeted.
