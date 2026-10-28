Kartik Aaryan To Play Lead Role In Vivek Agnihotri's Operation Sindoor: Report

Kartik Aaryan In Operation Sindoor? | Instagram

Earlier this year, director Vivek Agnihotri and producer Bhushan Kumar announced that they are teaming up for a movie titled Operation Sindoor. It was a military campaign and counter-terrorism operation launched by India against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. It took place after the Pahalgam attack in April 2025. There were reports that Varun Dhawan might be roped in to play the lead role in the film, but according to the latest report in Variety India, Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing the lead role in Operation Sindoor.

The report stated that Kartik will start work on Operation Sindoor after he wraps up the shooting of Shimit Amin’s Captain India. The film is based on Operation Raahat, which took place in 2015.

Bhushan Kumar and I have joined forces for #OperationSindoor— a story that redefined security in the subcontinent and exposed Pakistan’s nuclear bluff. The film is based on Lt Gen K.J.S. ‘Tiny’ Dhillon’s book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan. Rooted in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and backed by extensive, ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces, this is a story drawn from reality… not to create noise, but to confront it: with facts, with clarity, and the magic of cinema. @TSeries @i_ambuddha #BhushanKumar @vivekagnihotri #PallaviJoshi @TinyDhillon — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 26, 2026

Well, now let's wait for an official announcement from the makers on whether Kartik has been roped in for the film or not.

Kartik Aaryan National Award

This year, Kartik won a National Award for his performance in Chandu Champion, which was released in 2024. After receiving the award, the actor had posted, "Looking back affectionately with a smile at that mumma’s boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment, जहां लोग ऐसे सपनों पर हँसकर आगे बढ़ जाते हैं. Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment... still numb with excitement and nervousness… A dream of a small town boy... the dream of every actor in the country...

The National Award for Best Actor🎖️ ‘Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main’ (sic)."

Kartik Aaryan Movies

Kartik has many interesting films lined up, like Naagzilla, Anurag Basu's next, Captain India, and Kabir Khan's next. Naagzilla is slated to release in February 2027, Basu's film will hit the big screens in April 2027, and Captain India is scheduled to release during Independence Day weekend next year. So, within seven months, Kartik will have three releases.