Kriti Sanon And Varun Dhawan Turn Nikki And Bear For Hindi Dubbed Version Of Obsession - Watch Video

Kriti Sanon And Varun Dhawan Step In For Hindi Dubbed Version Of Obsession | X (Twitter)

Earlier this year, Hollywood film Obsession became the talk of the town. The supernatural thriller created a buzz across the globe and also received a good response in India. The film reportedly earned $520 million worldwide against a budget of $750,000 to $1 million. Now, the film is all set to get a Hindi-dubbed version, which will premiere on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. Interestingly, for the Hindi version, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have been roped in to dub for lead characters Bear (Michael Johnston) and Nikki (Inde Navarrette).

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon recreate scene

On Tuesday, the OTT platform shared a promo of Varun and Kriti recreating an important scene from the film, and it has grabbed everyone's attention. JioHotstar tweeted, "We wished we could tell you sooner, but where’s the fun in that? Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, with Amar Kaushik, have been cooking up something we're just a little obsessed with. Obsession: The Original Uncut Version streams 30th October, 7 PM onwards, exclusively on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar (sic)." Watch the promo below...

We wished we could tell you sooner, but where’s the fun in that? Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, with Amar Kaushik, have been cooking up something we're just a little obsessed with. Obsession: The Original Uncut Version streams 30th October, 7 PM onwards, exclusively on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) October 27, 2026

The promo featuring Varun and Kriti is quite interesting, and well, if ever Obsession is remade in Hindi, the actors can be perfect for the film.

Obsession box office collection in India

In India, Obsession minted Rs. 84.90 crore net, and the gross collection was Rs. 100.96 crore. It surely earned more than many Bollywood biggies this year, which were expected to perform well at the box office.

Obsession's OTT release date and Hindi dubbing

While the film received a fantastic response at the box office, we are sure many people would be interested in watching it on OTT as well. Also, with Kriti and Varun dubbing for Obsession, we are sure the actors' fans are also excited to watch the movie in Hindi.

Varun and Kriti have worked together in films like Dilwale and Bhediya. Earlier this year, the actress also did a cameo in Varun's film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.