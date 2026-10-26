Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan Tease 'Unexpected Reunion' With Director Amar Kaushik; Is Bhediya 2 Finally Happening?

Actors Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan and director Amar Kaushik have sparked speculation about a possible Bhediya 2 update after reuniting in a new video on social media. The trio, who worked together on the 2022 horror comedy, shared a moment that has left fans wondering if they are gearing up for another project.

Kriti and Varun have previously shared the screen in Dilwale (2015) and Bhediya (2022). However, it is their latest reunion with Amar that has caught everyone's attention, especially after Kriti's cryptic caption and the trio's wolf howls in the video.

Kriti Sanon Shares Reunion Video With Varun Dhawan And Amar Kaushik

Kriti Sanon Instagram Story With #varundhawan and #Amarkaushik Is this Hint For most hyped Mhcu universe film #bhediya2 ? 👀 https://t.co/eo8p45aj8J — Yourcomfortheaven 💌 (@yourcomfortcine) October 26, 2026

Kriti took to her Instagram story on Monday (October 26) to share a video featuring herself, Varun and Amar. Varun later reposted it, adding to the buzz around their reunion.

Kriti captioned the video, “An unexpected reunion that will get you ‘Obsessed’! 😜🤭🤭 Stay Tuned!! ❤️.”

The use of the word “Obsessed” and the trio's wolf howls have fuelled speculation that the reunion could be connected to Bhediya 2. However, none of them has officially confirmed the reason behind the meeting or announced a new project.

Is Bhediya 2 Finally Happening?

Kriti, Varun and Amar previously collaborated on Bhediya, which was released in November 2022. The film followed Bhaskar, played by Varun, a road-construction contractor who is bitten by a wolf while working in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh. He begins undergoing a mysterious transformation into a werewolf, while Kriti plays Anika, a veterinarian who knows more about the strange events than she initially reveals.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, who also helmed Stree, the horror comedy blended supernatural elements, humour and local folklore. It also explored environmental concerns through its story about the relationship between humans and nature. The film's visual effects and quirky humour helped it carve out a place in the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

According to Sacnilk, Bhediya collected Rs 94.41 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

Maddock Films announced Bhediya 2 as part of its upcoming film slate in 2025, with the sequel initially scheduled for an August 2026 release. However, several projects on the slate have faced delays, and there has been no fresh official update on the film's status.

What's Next For Kriti Sanon And Varun Dhawan?

Both actors have several projects associated with their names. Varun was most recently seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, following his appearance in Border 2. Kriti, meanwhile, had two releases last year, Tere Ishk Mein and Cocktail 2.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement to find out whether the reunion signals Bhediya 2 or another collaboration.