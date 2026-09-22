Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional After National Award Win For Chandu Champion, Dedicates Honour To 'Every Paralympian In The Country'

Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor National Award For Chandu Champion | Photo via YouTube

Actor Kartik Aaryan described his Best Actor win at the 72nd National Film Awards as a dream come true. For those unversed, he was honoured for his performance in Chandu Champion. Soon after receiving the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu in Gujarat, Kartik shared an emotional note on social media.

Kartik shared a glimpse of his journey from Gwalior to the National Film Awards, remembering the young boy who dreamed of becoming an actor. He wrote, “Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment… still numb with excitement and nervousness… A dream of a small town boy… the dream of every actor in the country… The National Award for Best Actor 🏅 ‘Chandu Nahi, Champion hai Main’.”

Kartik shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role honour with veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty, who was recognised for his performance in Bramayugam.

Kartik thanks Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala

The actor also looked back at the demanding process of playing Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist, in Chandu Champion. He credited director Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for trusting him with the role.

Describing the experience, Kartik wrote, “The journey was extremely painful, but the result is as sweet as rasmalai! I feel humbled and emotional at the same time.”

He also expressed gratitude towards his parents, friends, team and everyone who supported him throughout his career. Kartik acknowledged his own faith in himself as one of the forces that helped him continue through what he called an “impossible journey.”

Chandu Champion is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar and marked Kartik’s first collaboration with Kabir Khan.

Kartik dedicates National Award to Paralympians

Kartik also chose to dedicate the achievement to every Paralympian in the country and to people who continue to dream despite challenges.

The actor thanked the National Film Awards jury, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and President Droupadi Murmu for the recognition.

Concluding his emotional note, Kartik looked ahead to the future and wrote, “In the end, I would like to believe and say that this is just the beginning of many more milestones to come…”

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony was held on September 22, 2026, in Gujarat, where President Murmu presented the honours to the winners.