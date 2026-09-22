Video: Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan And Mammootty Receive 72nd National Film Awards In Gujarat

Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty Honoured At National Awards |

Two months after the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced, the prestigious awards ceremony was held in Gujarat on Tuesday (September 22). President Droupadi Murmu presented the honours to the winners across various categories. The awards recognised films that received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification between January 1 and December 31, 2024.

Among the prominent winners was Yami Gautam , who received the Best Actress award for her performance in Article 370. The film also won the Best Feature Film award, making it a significant occasion for Yami and the team.

Yami attended the ceremony in a black traditional saree and was accompanied by her husband and Article 370 producer Aditya Dhar. The actress received the national honour for her performance in the film, which was released in 2024.

Watch | Yami Gautam, Kartik Aryan, Mammootty receive National Film Award 2026 at Ektanagar in Gujarat pic.twitter.com/Avifrwxcn7 — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) September 22, 2026

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was honoured with the Best Actor award for his performance in Chandu Champion. The actor shared the honour with veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty, who won for his performance in the Malayalam film Bramayugam.

Both Kartik and Mammootty received their awards at the ceremony, marking a major recognition for their respective performances.

The Best Hindi Feature Film award went to Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao. The film was among the Hindi titles recognised at the 72nd National Film Awards.

Randeep Hooda received the Best Debut Director award for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. On the other hand, Rajkumar Periasamy received the Best Director award for the film Amaran.

The ceremony brought together several acclaimed names from Indian cinema as the winners from different regional film industries were honoured for their work.

Take a look at the full list of winners here:

Best Feature Film: Article 370

Best Actress: Yami Gautam (Article 370)

Best Actor: Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion), Mammootty (Bramayugam)

Best Direction: Rajkumar Periasamy (Amaran)

Popular Movie Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kalki 2898 AD

Best Debut Director: Randeep Hooda (Swatantrya Veer Savarkar)

Best Hindi Film: Srikanth

Best Telugu Film: Committee Kurrollu

Best Tamil Film: Raayan

Best Odia Film: Lahari

Best Marathi Film: Mukkam Post Bombilwadi

Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima

Best Manipuri Film: Sunita

Best Tulu Film: Imbu

Best Garhwali Film: Dholi

Best Kannada Film: Mithya

Best Gujarati Film: Maaran

Best Bengali Film: Chaalchitra Ekhon

Best Assamese Film: Juiphool

Best Action Direction: Anl Arasu – Maharaja (Tamil)

Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly – Stree 2 ("Aaj Ki Raat")

Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir – Maidaan ("Jaane Do")

Best Background Music: GV Prakash Kumar (Amaran)

Best Music (Songs): Shashwat Sachdev (Article 370)

Best Make-up: P Ravi Kumar (Committee Kurrollu)

Best Costume: Deepika Noor & Sheetal Sharma (Pushpa 2)

Best Editing: R. Kalaivanan (Amaran)

Best Sound Design: Manas Choudhury (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Screenplay: Sukumar (Pushpa 2)

Best Cinematography: Shehnad Jalal (Bramayugam)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Roopashree Vorkady (Mithya), Sachana Namidass (Maharaja)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Sanjay Mishra (Bhakshak)

Special Mention: Dhanush for Captain Miller