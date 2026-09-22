Yami Gautam Graces 72nd National Film Awards In Traditional Black Saree, Twins With Husband And Article 370 Producer Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam brought classic elegance to the 72nd National Film Awards as she arrived in Ekta Nagar to receive the Best Actress honour for her role in Article 370. Beside her was husband Aditya Dhar, who complemented her traditional look with a sharp black formal ensemble. While their outfits followed a similar monochrome palette, Yami’s gold detailing added a distinctly festive and traditional touch to their coordinated appearance.

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Yami Gautam stuns in traditional black saree

For the special occasion, Yami opted for a timeless black saree that kept the overall silhouette traditional while adding subtle richness through its detailing. The saree featured a broad gold border running along its edges, creating a striking contrast against the otherwise understated black fabric.

She paired it with a matching black blouse featuring a rounded neckline. A delicate gold-toned trim framed the neckline, tying the blouse neatly to the metallic border of the saree and keeping the look cohesive.

Yami kept her jewellery minimal but statement-making with just a pair of elaborate gold jhumkas with layered, bell-like detailing, comepleted with a few bold rings.

Her beauty look stayed polished and classic. Yami wore her hair pulled back into a sleek bun, leaving her face and jewellery clearly visible. Defined eyes, a soft flush on the cheeks and a muted rosy lip completed the understated traditional look.

Aditya Dhar keeps it sharp in black bandhgala

Sitting alongside Yami, Article 370 producer Aditya Dhar opted for a structured black bandhgala-style suit that matched her monochrome palette. His outfit featured a high, closed collar and a row of metallic buttons running down the front, giving the silhouette a formal and regal finish.

He kept the rest of his styling deliberately restrained, allowing the structured black outfit to take centre stage. A small metallic brooch or button detail added a subtle finishing touch without breaking the minimal aesthetic.