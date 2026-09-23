Kartik Aaryan Places National Award At Lalbaugcha Raja's Feet, Seeks Bappa's Blessings - VIDEO

Kartik Aaryan Seeks Bappa's Blessings With National Award At Lalbaugcha Raja | Photos via X

Actor Kartik Aaryan visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Wednesday (September 23), a day after receiving the National Film Award for Best Actor from President Droupadi Murmu. However, what caught attention was that the actor did not arrive empty-handed. Kartik brought his newly won National Award to seek Bappa’s blessings. Several pictures and videos from his visit have surfaced online.

In one of the videos, Kartik is seen carrying his National Award to the idol of Lalbaugcha Raja. He brings the award close to Bappa and touches it to the Lord’s feet before seeking blessings. The actor also posed for pictures in front of the idol with the prestigious honour.

Take a look at the video here:

SPOTTED 🚨:#KartikAaryan visited Lal Baghcha Raja with his National Award 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kawcgeUBUx — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) September 23, 2026

The visit came shortly after a major milestone in Kartik’s career. He was honoured with the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance as Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion.

After receiving the honour, Kartik described the achievement as a dream come true. He also shared an emotional note on social media, giving a glimpse into his journey from Gwalior to the National Film Awards and remembering the young boy who once dreamed of becoming an actor.

Kartik also spoke about the challenges involved in portraying Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist. He credited director Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for trusting him with the demanding role.

The actor expressed gratitude towards his parents, friends, team and everyone who supported him throughout his career. He also acknowledged his own faith in himself, which he said helped him continue through what he described as an “impossible journey.”

Kartik dedicated the achievement to every Paralympian in the country and to people who continue to dream despite challenges.

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony was held on September 22, 2026, in Gujarat, where President Murmu presented the honours to the winners.

Kartik shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role honour with veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty, who was recognised for his performance in Bramayugam.