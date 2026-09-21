72nd National Film Awards: Kartik Aaryan Spotted On Early Morning Flight To Ekta Nagar |

Kartik Aaryan, who has won the National Award for Best Actor for Chandu Champion (along with Mammootty for Bramayugam), was on an early morning 5 45 am flight to Vadodara on Monday, where The Free Press Journal was present.

Dressed casually in a shirt and wearing a face mask, he was accompanied by his parents. After landing in Vadodara, they then proceeded towards Ekta Nagar (formerly Kevadia), a 2 hour drive from there, where the award function shall be held on Tuesday, September 22.

Other recipients of the Awards include Best Feature Film: Article 370, Best Actress: Yami Gautam (Article 370), Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kalki 2898 AD and Best Debut Film of a Director: Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, among several others.

Moving beyond the capital

A significant change in the organisation of the National Film Awards is the decision to hold the ceremony for the first time in Ekta Nagar, away from Delhi where it has traditionally been always held. This is part of a broader plan whereby future editions will travel beyond the National Capital to different States and cities.

The move is intended to bring the awards closer to audiences outside the capital and provide a national stage to film cultures that have developed far from the country’s major studios.

The initiative is also positioned within the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, bringing together India’s diverse cinematic traditions on a common national platform.

A journey started in 1954

The National Film Awards are the country's most prestigious honours for excellence in the field of cinema. Instituted in 1954, they are conferred every year by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The first edition covered three categories, namely feature films, documentary films and children's films. Shyamchi Aai in Marathi won the President's Gold Medal for the Best All-India Feature Film. Mahabalipuram won the President's Gold Medal for the Best Documentary Film, and Do Bigha Zamin received a Certificate of Merit. A modest beginning of seven honours thus opened seven decades of national recognition for Indian cinema.

The 72nd National Film Awards honour achievements in Indian cinema for the year 2024. The winners were announced on 18 July 2026 by the chairpersons of the three juries. The President of India will present the awards.