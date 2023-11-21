Kartik Aaryan Reveals He 'Gave Up' His Fees For Shehzada Due To Financial Crisis: 'I Also Gave Some Money' | Photo Via Instagram

Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, was directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film was released in February of this year and failed at the box office. In a recent interview, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor revealed that he had to 'give up' his fees as an actor for the movie Shehzada.

Talking to Film Companion, Kartik, who also made his debut as a producer with the film, explained that he was not a 'producer-producer' as such. "I was given that credit on the basis that the film was going into a money crisis, and I gave up on my fees. I also gave some money so that the structure could be made and the film doesn’t get stuck.”

He added that he was just acting as a producer. “The producers were gracious enough that they credited me (as a producer) for that reason," said Aaryan.

Further, when asked if he has any plans of venturing into production, he stated that his focus is only acting currently.

Shehzada also starred Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy in key roles. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu-language film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which featured Allu Arjun in the lead.

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. Next, the actor has Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Aashiqui 3 in his pipeline.