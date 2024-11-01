 Kartik Aaryan Feeds Birthday Cake To Female Fan While Visiting Siddhivinayak Temple Amid Mob On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Release Day (VIDEO)
Kartik Aaryan visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on the release day of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Known for his huge fan following, he was seen getting mobbed outside the temple. In one of the clips, his die-hard female fan celebrated her birthday with him, where he was seen cutting her cake and feeding her while wishing her a "Happy Birthday."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is back as Rooh Baba in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which has released in theatres today, November 1, 2024. To mark this special occasion, the actor visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Kartik, who enjoys a huge fan following all over the world and receives immense love wherever he goes, was seen getting mobbed outside the temple.

The videos that are doing rounds on social media, shows the actor smiling despite the crowd. In one of the clips, Kartik's die-hard female fan celebrated her birthday with him, where he was seen cutting her cake and feeding her while wishing her a "Happy Birthday."

Check out the video:

In the video, the actor was seen wearing a powder blue shirt, looking sharp as ever, paired with cream-coloured pants.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also features Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixt, Vidya Balan, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Rajesh Sharma, among others.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. The film has clashed with Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again, which features a star-studded cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Shweta Tiwari, and Arjun Kapoor in the lead.

Kartik was last seen in Chandu Champion, which was directed by Kabir Khan. The film was based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, a Paralympic gold medalist who sustained nine bullet wounds that left him disabled during the 1965 war against Pakistan.

