 Kartik Aaryan Braces For 'Challenging And Exciting Journey' Ahead With Chandu Champion As He Begins Shoot
Kartik Aaryan Braces For 'Challenging And Exciting Journey' Ahead With Chandu Champion As He Begins Shoot

The film will be helmed by National-Award winning filmmaker Kabir Khan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Sharing heartfelt smiles together, box-office darling Kartik Aaryan and director Kabir Khan took to social media to share that the shoot of their forthcoming collaboration 'Chandu Champion' has gone on the floors, starting today.

Kartik took to his Instagram to share: "Most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins... with the captain Kabir Khan". Accompanied with a candid shot of the two together, the picture displays Khan seated at the director's chair with the clapboard that suggests the movie's first shot, while a beaming Kartik looks on. While the 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actor is seen chilling in the London weather wearing a chequered cardigan paired with black joggers and a white beanie, Kabir is seen in a black tee paired with navy blue jogger pants and white sneakers.

Basking in the success of his latest film, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' that has grossed ₹100 crores globally, Kartik is riding high on his ability to set the cash registers ringing. Earlier this week, the actor flew to London, where the 'Chandu Champion' team are looking forward to flagging off their first schedule.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, actress Shraddha Kapoor is likely to play the lead opposite Aaryan in the film. As per reports last week, it was suggested that she was in talks with Nadiadwala and Khan, but an official confirmation about the same is awaited. It will be interesting to see Aaryan and Kapoor together on-screen considering that fans really loved their brief track in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, earlier this year.

Chandu Champion is slated to release on June 14, 2024. Besides that, Kartik also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in his kitty and an untitled next with filmmaker Anurag Basu.

