 Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Attends Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Reception: 'Wishing Them Lifetime Of Happiness'
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar attended actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding reception at Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Sharing a photo with the couple, he wrote on X, "Glad to attend... Wishing them a lifetime of happiness and togetherness," extending his blessings for their new journey.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 11:04 PM IST
D. K. Shivakumar At Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception | Photo Via Instagram

D K Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, attended the wedding reception of newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday evening, March 4, at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad. After gracing the event, he penned a sweet note for the couple, stating that he was 'glad' to attend their reception and also sent them good wishes for their new journey together.

DK Shivakumar Attends Virosh Wedding Reception

Sharing a photo with Rashmika and Vijay, Shivakumar wrote, "Glad to attend the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna and personally convey my best wishes to the couple. Wishing them a lifetime of happiness and togetherness as they begin this new chapter together."

Rashmika and Vijay’s reception was graced by several celebrities, including Neena Gupta, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Kriti Sanon, Dinesh Vijan, Karan Johar, Rhea Chakraborty, Sukumar, Thabitha Bandreddi, Nag Ashwin, Naveen Polishetty, Nani, Dheekshith Shetty, Chiranjeevi, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Boyapati Srinu, Ravi Teja, as well as Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara. Varsha Bollamma also attended the grand occasion.

Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family, in an intimate yet dreamy ceremony.

For the wedding, Rashmika and Vijay followed a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony for Vijay’s family in the morning, followed by a customary Coorg (Kodava) wedding ritual in the evening for Rashmika's side of the family.

Rashmika and Vijay are reported to have started dating around 2018, shortly after meeting on the set of their film Geetha Govindam.

