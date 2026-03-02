Vijay Deverakonda Announces Scholarships For 9th & 10th Grade Students Across 44 Government Schools In Telangana After Wedding- VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda Announces Scholarships Across 44 Schools | Photo Via Instagram

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, who recently married his long-time girlfriend, actress Rashmika Mandanna, in an intimate yet dreamy wedding in Udaipur, performed his gruhapravesam (house-entering ceremony) and Satyanarayana Vratam puja at their new home in Thummanapeta, Telangana, on Monday.

Vijay Deverakonda Announces Scholarships Across 44 Govt Schools

While meeting fans, Vijay marked the auspicious occasion by announcing a special gift through the Deverakonda Charitable Trust, scholarships for 9th and 10th grade students across 44 government schools in the Achampet division of Nagarkurnool district in Telangana.

Soon after Vijay made the announcement, his mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, could not stop beaming with pride. Rashmika Mandanna and his brother, actor Anand Deverakonda, applauded the initiative while the audience cheered loudly in appreciation for the actor’s generous move.

Vijay Deverakonda starting Scholarship Scheme for 9th &10th class students from this year 💥



Great idea which helps students for their future education without any financial struggle



Vijay Deverakonda ❌



VIjay BANGARUKONDA ✅#VijayDeverakonda #Ranabaali #rashmikamandana pic.twitter.com/UotlV28SM8 — 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗬𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗩 (@theyogayadav) March 2, 2026

Vijay also heard saying, "I have a house and land in my hometown and will come to the village regularly from now onwards."

On Sunday, shortly after their wedding celebrations, Vijay and Rashmika visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to seek blessings for their new beginning. The couple was seen interacting warmly with fans and distributing sweets to devotees and visitors at the temple.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Reception Restricted to Invite-Only Guests

Meanwhile, Rashmika and Vijay are all set to host a grand wedding reception on March 4 in Hyderabad. Ahead of the event, their team confirmed that the celebration will be strictly invite-only due to security reasons. In an official statement, the couple's team revealed that the reception was originally planned as an exclusive gathering for members of the film fraternity across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada industries, along with distinguished leaders from political and administrative circles.

Vijay and Rashmika said, "Your safety and happiness means everything to us. We are deeply grateful for your blessings and support, and we request your cooperation in helping us keep this celebration safe and joyful for everyone."

Recently, Rashmika and Vijay extended invitations to their wedding reception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.