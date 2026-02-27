Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Photos Become Most Liked Celebrity Wedding Post, Beat Kiara-Sidharth & Alia-Ranbir

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Photos Become Most-Liked On Instagram | Photo Via Instagram

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in a dreamy yet intimate ceremony in Udaipur that was nothing short of regal. The couple followed traditional Kodava rituals to honour Rashmika's heritage. The two, who first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam in 2018, have now made history, as their wedding photos have become the most-liked celebrity wedding pictures on Instagram.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Photos Post Hits 19.5M Likes

On Thursday, Rashmika shared dreamy wedding photos along with a heartfelt note for Vijay, lovingly introducing him to her fans and followers as her 'husband.' Unlike the usual celebrity wedding posts, the couple did not collaborate on a joint post. Instead, they made the moment even more special by penning heartfelt notes for each other on their respective social media handles, with Vijay expressing how he had finally made his 'best friend' his wife.

Rashmika's wedding post on Instagram has garnered 19.5 million likes so far. With a following of 50 million, the post has now become the most-liked celebrity wedding announcement photo on the platform.

Check it out:

Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding photos have broken the record previously held by Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in a lavish yet intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The couple's wedding photos had garnered 15.8 million likes on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who got married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony held at their Mumbai home, Vastu, attended by family and close friends, on the other hand, garnered 12.5 million likes on Instagram for their wedding photos.

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, and their wedding photos garnered 12.1 million likes on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14, 2018. The couple hosted a traditional Konkani ceremony followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy.

Their wedding photos on Deepika’s Instagram profile garnered 6.3 million likes on the platform.