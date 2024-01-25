Karmma Calling Review: Promises even darker and more scandalising conspiracies to come |

Title: Karmma Calling

Director: Ruchi Narain

Cast: Raveena Tandon, Varun Sood, Namrata Sheth, Rachit Singh, Rohit Roy, Gaurav Sharma, Devangshi Sen, Viraf Patel, Waluscha De Souza, Amy Aela, Masi Wali, Piyush Khati

Where: Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Rating: ***1/2

“Karm se dariye, Ishwar se nahin, Ishwar maaf kar deta hai, Karm nahi,” this profound quote simply means, ‘Get scared of karma, not God, God forgives, karma does not,’ nearly bookends this seven-episode, season one of Karmma Calling.

Based on the U.S. original series Revenge created by Mike Kelly, this series, adapted for the Indian milieu, is a tale of secrets, love, betrayal, and revenge.

Despite being a soapy, pop drama - Karmma Calling is entertaining thanks to its dramatic dialogues, solemn life lessons, and a host of interesting characters.

Set in the coastal town of Alibaug, the series tells us the story of Karma Talwar, a young, mysterious socialite who, unbeknownst to the residents of the town, returns to seek revenge against the wealthy Kothari family and all those who orchestrated a conspiracy that framed her father for a financial scam, leading to his imprisonment and death.

The first episode gets you hooked. But the complex story takes some time to unravel, how Karma Talwar, born Ambika Mehra, armed with a burning desire for justice easily enters into the life of Ahaan Kothari, the son of Indrani Kothari, the most powerful woman in the Alibaug clique. How Karma goes about with her plans for revenge forms the crux of the narrative.

Despite being mounted on an implausible and soapy set-up, the series is palpable because of the effortless and earnest disposition of the actors. Each one of them is sincere, natural, and engaging.

Topping the bill is Raveena Tandon. She showcases, with natural ease, the lifestyle of the rich and famous Indrani Kothari. She adds the right amount of oomph and glamour to her character.

Namrata Seth, as Karma Talwar, has the right mix of the girl-next-door and the svelte businesswoman; thus, it is difficult for the viewers to believe she is a scheming minx.

The beefed-up Varun Sood effortlessly essays Ahaan Kothari, the rebel son wanting to make a niche for himself. You feel for him when his best friend Krish, essayed by Masi Wali, manipulates him. Similarly, you feel for Rachit Singh as he plays Vedant Kohli while he is pinning for his childhood love.

Devangshi Sen's debut performance as Meera is impressive. She is aptly supported by Piyush Khati, as her love interest, Adarsh Kohli, aka Dash.

Rohit Roy as Satyajeet Mehra- Karma’s father, Gaurav Sharma as Indrani’s husband Kaushal Kothari, Walusha De Souza as Kaushal’s mistress Dolly, Amy Aela as Yana -Indrani’s lady-Friday and Vikramjeet Virk as Sameer the Kothari’s Chief of Security, all have well-etched characters and have their moments of on-screen glory.

Viraf Patel, as technology expert Zane Khan, is the only miscast in the series. He is the deux de machina to the plot. Though he is brilliant in his delivery and whatever he is supposed to do, he does not come across as a character old enough to be Karma’s Uncle.

Overall, mounted with ace production values, season one is full of intrigue and promises even darker and more scandalising conspiracies to come.