'Karma Will Destroy Your Family': Pawan Kalyan's Ex-Wife Renu Desai Hits Back At 'Anti-Hindu' Trolls Amid Diwali Firecracker Row |

Telugu actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's reported separation from his wife, Anna Konidala (Anna Lezhneva), after nearly 13 years of marriage has sparked considerable attention. Amid the buzz surrounding their personal lives, Pawan's former wife, Renu Desai, has hit back at trolls questioning her remarks on the damage caused by irresponsible firecracker celebrations during Diwali.

Calling out the press and YouTubers for allegedly making money out of someone's pain, Renu also slammed those branding her 'anti-national' for raising concerns about people carelessly bursting crackers. She wrote, "If a person is in trouble, it is not morally right to blame them. It is still going to lift those who have already fallen down" (as translated). She urged people to be mindful of others' feelings and show empathy during difficult times.

In another note, Renu captioned, "Even if they are in this position, they are also a human being- Don't forget that one's child, one parent, or someone's sibling. Please don’t throw stones at other peoples houses when we ourselves live in imperfect glass houses!" Through her post, she urged people to exercise kindness instead of passing judgements on others.

Renu also cautioned netizens against drawing conclusions from her remarks or linking them to the recent developments in Pawan Kalyan's personal life. "Just because I wrote these words, don’t start your stupid speculations because I sincerely believe that as a society we can do better," she clarified.

Renu called out YouTubers and the press for allegedly sensationalising her concerns over bursting firecrackers during Diwali for views and engagement. She wrote, "And the press and YouTubers earning money from views from one's pain, remember that money is tainted with someone's tears and Karma will destroy your entire family and lineage."

She further dismissed any suggestion that her remarks were motivated by money, sarcastically adding, "It's just the way I perceive things with a functioning prefrontal cortex."

Renu also clarified in one of her Instagram Stories that she was neither being 'anti-Hindu' nor opposing Sanatan traditions. She emphasised that her intention was simply to encourage people to celebrate festivals while being considerate of others and ensuring that no one is inconvenienced.