Pawan Kalyan's Ex-Wife Renu Desai Slams Late-Night Firecracker Bursting, Says Humans Have Become 'Selfish And Stupid'

Telugu actress Renu Desai expressed anger over people bursting loud firecrackers late into the night and questioned their lack of concern for the elderly, newborn babies and those dealing with health issues. She took to Instagram on Monday night and pointed out that firecrackers had continued to be burst for three consecutive days, even during the early hours of the morning.

Renu also said she had refrained from raising the issue on Diwali, fearing that people would label her 'anti-Hindu'. However, she questioned why people were still bursting loud crackers at 11 pm when there was no festival being celebrated that night.

Renu Desai Calls Out People Bursting Firecrackers Late At Night

Sharing her concerns on Instagram, Renu wrote, “It's 11pm and people are still bursting such loud fire crackers! If I said anything yesterday people would call me anti Hindu so I kept quiet. But which festival is there tonight at 11pm for people to burst such loud crackers?”

She further criticised people for prioritising their enjoyment over the comfort and safety of others, particularly senior citizens, babies and those who are unwell.

Expressing disappointment over the lack of empathy, she wrote, “Humans have just become selfish and stupid and blind to the suffering of the old people, tiny babies, sick people in general. It's all about being blinded by sheer stupidity and lack of empathy! My fellow humans can suffer as long as I get to enjoy.”

Renu Desai Questions Firecracker Noise Even At 3 AM

In the caption accompanying her post, the actress questioned, “Why can’t people burst as many tons of crackers they want before 9pm? Or at least finish by 10pm? Why is your senseless enjoyment coming at the cost of someone else’s trauma? Since 3 days people are bursting crackers even at 1am, 2am even 3am (told to me by my friends because my bedroom is soundproof).”

“Talking about pollution is pointless because we have so much pollution because of cars and industries for 364 days that 1 day of crackers isn’t going to do much so you guys can enjoy your festival of lights by making it the competition of Sound but just try to enjoy it by max 10 pm. Let the old people and new born babies and sick people be stress free post 10 pm,” she added.

She concluded her message with an appeal for people to be more considerate towards others and not cause distress in the name of celebrations.

About Renu Desai

Renu Desai made her debut in Tollywood with the 2000 film Badri, starring Pawan Kalyan. Before that, she appeared in Shankar Mahadevan's popular music video Breathless in 1998. She later reunited with Pawan for the 2003 film Johnny.

The two have two children together, son Akira Nandan, born in 2004, and daughter Aadya, born in 2010. After being in a live-in relationship, they got married in 2009. The couple filed for divorce in 2011, which was finalised in 2012. Pawan later married Anna Lezhneva in 2013.

On the professional front, Renu was last seen in Bad Girlz last year.