'This Is Unacceptable': Bhumi Pednekkar Reacts To Heartbreaking Video Of Monkeys Frightened By Loud Diwali Firecrackers

Actress Bhumi Pednekkar raised concerns over the impact of Diwali celebrations on animals, the environment and public health after sharing a heartbreaking video of monkeys frightened by the sound of loud firecrackers.

The video shows a mother monkey holding her little one close to her as the animals appear visibly scared by the noise. Sharing the clip, Bhumi urged people to celebrate the festival more responsibly and return to traditional, quieter ways of celebrating Diwali.

Along with the video, she wrote, "I pray I pray better sense prevails. Hamare bachpan ke tarah, phuljari, anaar, chakri jalao. Do it for shagun, but what we've done this year is unacceptable."

The actress also highlighted the aftermath of the celebrations in Mumbai, raising concerns over fire incidents, deteriorating air quality, garbage on roads and the continued bursting of firecrackers late into the night. She tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police in an Instagram Story, expressing disappointment over the situation.

“Houses have caught fire, the AQI is hazardous, roads are full of waste, it’s 3 am and all I can hear are loud crackers. Our roads were full of people bursting crackers on them, out in the open, even when it’s not allowed. This is heartbreaking. @mybmc @mumbaipolice (sic),” she wrote in her Instagram story.

Her concerns came after Mumbai recorded 142 fire incidents on November 8, of which 137 were reportedly linked to firecrackers. Following the incidents, the city authorities banned rockets and other aerial firecrackers until November 25.

The situation was equally concerning in Delhi, which woke up to alarming pollution levels on Monday, November 9, following a night of firecracker bursting. According to real-time data from AQI.in, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 663 at 8:01 am after reaching a peak of 1,331 at 1:31 am. These readings are separate from the official AQI figures released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Monday morning, Bhumi also shared a post highlighting the environmental and health consequences of bursting firecrackers. It urged people to be mindful of vulnerable groups, including children, senior citizens and those with respiratory conditions, as well as animals who are unable to protect themselves from the noise and pollution.

“Diwali is a festival of light, love, family and new beginnings. But every year, along with the celebrations, comes a familiar aftermath: polluted air, firecracker waste, noise and frightened animals. Firecrackers release fine particulate matter and other pollutants that add to an already challenging air-quality situation. And the impact isn’t experienced equally. Children, older people, those with respiratory conditions and animals are particularly vulnerable. This year, let’s make a choice that allows everyone, including the ones who cannot speak for themselves, to enjoy the festival,” the post stated.