Who Is Anna Konidala? All About Pawan Kalyan's Russian-Born Third Wife As They Announce Separation After 13 Years Of Marriage

All about Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Konidala | Instagram

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his third wife, Anna Konidala, announced their separation after 13 years of marriage on Monday, November 10, in a shocking development. Anna, a Russian national whose maiden name is Anna Lezhneva, met the actor while he was shooting for Teen Maar in 2011. The couple have two children together, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

All About Pawan Kalyan's Third Wife Anna Konidala

Originally from Russia, Anna began her career as an actress and model before reportedly venturing into business. She is said to be associated with several hospitality ventures, including hotel businesses based in Singapore. Despite her international background, Anna has largely maintained a low public profile since marrying Pawan Kalyan. She completed her Master's degree from the National University of Singapore in 2024.

Anna has also spoken about her multilingual abilities during a question-and-answer session, revealing that she can speak more than six languages, including English, Russian, Hindi, French, Telugu, Thai and Mandarin.

Pawan Kalyan, Anna Konidala Love Story

Anna and Pawan fell in love while working on the sets of Teen Maar, in which she appeared in a brief role. After dating for around two years, the couple tied the knot in September 2013 under the Special Marriage Act at a sub-registrar's office in Hyderabad.

Their relationship, however, attracted considerable public attention, partly because of Pawan Kalyan's previous marriages. Born on September 2, 1971, the actor is 55 years old in 2026, while Anna, born in 1980, is 46.

Pawan Kalyan's Previous Marriages

For the unversed, Pawan first married Nandini, a woman from Visakhapatnam, in 1997 in an arranged marriage. The couple separated in 1999. He later entered a relationship with actress Renu Desai, whom he met on the sets of Badri in 2000. They welcomed their son before getting married in 2009. Their daughter, Aadhya, was born in 2010. Pawan and Renu filed for divorce in 2011, which was finalised in 2012.

Following his separation from Anna after 13 years of marriage, the actor's personal life has once again become a topic of public discussion.