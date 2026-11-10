 Pawan Kalyan Announces Separation From Third Wife Anna Konidala After 13 Years Of Marriage: 'We Remain Good Friends And Devoted Parents'
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Pawan Kalyan Announces Separation From Third Wife Anna Konidala After 13 Years Of Marriage: 'We Remain Good Friends And Devoted Parents'

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala have announced their separation after 13 years together. In a joint statement, they said they had made the decision with mutual understanding and respect.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 08:14 AM IST
Pawan Kalyan Announces Separation From Third Wife Anna Konidala After 13 Years Of Marriage: 'We Remain Good Friends And Devoted Parents'
Pawan Kalyan, Anna To Remain 'Good Friends' After Separation | Instagram

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his third wife, Anna Konidala, have announced their separation after 13 years of marriage. Pawan first met Anna, a Russian citizen whose maiden name is Anna Lezhneva, while shooting for Teen Maar in 2011.

In a joint statement shared on Monday night, the couple said they had made the decision with “mutual understanding and respect.” They added that while their marriage had come to an end, they would continue to remain “good friends and devoted parents” to their children.

Pawan and Anna have two children together, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.  

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