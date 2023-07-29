Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre Recreate Mhare Hiwda Mein Song (WATCH)

Actresses Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre, who had previously shared the screen in the iconic film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain,' danced together on the sets of 'India's Best Dancer Season 3'.

The duo, after decades, relived the cherished memories of the past as they grooved to the beats of a classic song from the movie. This delightful moment of nostalgia took the audience down memory lane, recalling the golden times of Bollywood.

SONALI BENDRE TREATED FANS WITH A SPECIAL VIDEO

Karisma Kapoor graced the popular dance reality show, 'India's Best Dancer Season 3,' as a guest, while Sonali Bendre adorned the role of a judge.

It was a sight to behold when the two talented actresses took the stage and showcased their graceful moves. Sonali Bendre took to her Instagram handle to share a video of their dance performance, set to the tune of the evergreen song 'Mhare Hiwde Mein Naache Mor.'

The brief but mesmerizing reel instantly struck a chord with fans, stirring up feelings of nostalgia for the beloved film.

Sharing the video, Sonali Bendre expressed her joy in recreating the magical moments, writing, "Had to remake this one — Reminiscing the g(old) time! 😊" The post quickly garnered widespread attention and appreciation from fans and fellow Bollywood celebrities alike.

KARISMA KAPOOR REVEALS AN INTRIGUING INCIDENT

In another heartwarming revelation, Karisma Kapoor took a trip down memory lane by recalling her first bike ride with none other than her co-star from 'Hum Saath Saath Hai,' Saif Ali Khan.

During the shoot of an advertisement at Filmcity Ghat, Karisma and Saif were paired together, and it was revealed that Saif had never ridden a bike before. Determined to perform flawlessly, Saif decided to learn how to ride just for the shoot.

The revelation initially startled Karisma, but Saif's assurance and their joint practice sessions made her feel at ease. As they mastered the art of bike riding together, the shoot proceeded smoothly, leaving behind a memorable and fun experience for both actors.