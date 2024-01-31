 Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes 'Queen Of Hearts' Amrita Arora On Her 43rd Birthday (WATCH)
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have been friends for a long time.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 02:33 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have been friends for a long time. They have always been a pillar of support for each other.

As it's Amrita's birthday today, Kareena took to Instagram and dropped an adorable post for her. She uploaded a video featuring her memorable moments spent with her "Amolas".

"Happy birthday to the queen of our hearts ...I love you my amolas. Forever and ever and ever ...And happily ever after...Beboo and AMU @amuaroraofficial," she captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, Amrita wrote, "I love youuuuu." Amrita's sister Malaika also took to social media and shared a picture from Amrita's birthday celebrations. The image shows the girl gang members including Amrita, Kareena, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika giving each other a tight hug.

"It's ammolassssss bday n we can't stay calm ...... time for our annual squishy squashy huddle @amuaroraofficial," Malaika captioned the post.

Amrita stepped into Bollywood with the 2002 film 'Kitne Door Kitne Paas', co-starring Fardeen Khan. She has been a part of films such as 'Ek Aur Ek Gyarah', 'Awara Paagal Deewana' and 'Hello'.

She shared screen space with her bestie Kareena in films like 'Golmaal' Returns and 'Kambakkht Ishq'. However, she has been away from acting for years now.

