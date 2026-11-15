Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash To Tie The Knot On Desi Bling S2 After Grand Proposal In First Season?

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi To Marry On Desi Bling Season 2? | Instagram

Television actors and celebrity couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, fondly known as 'TejRan' among their fans, have been in a relationship since 2021. The two met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and eventually fell in love. The couple recently took their relationship a step further when Karan proposed marriage to Tejasswi on the reality show Desi Bling, a spin-off of Dubai Bling, which premiered on Netflix earlier this year.

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi To Marry On Desi Bling Season 2?

While rumours about their wedding have often made headlines, a fresh report has sparked speculation that the couple could tie the knot on the show itself. An Instagram page named National Reporter has claimed that Karan and Tejasswi are planning to get married on Netflix's Desi Bling Season 2.

Check it out:

No Official Confirmation Yet

However, there has been no official confirmation from the couple or the streaming platform yet. If the reports turn out to be true, fans will have to wait for the second season's premiere to witness their wedding celebrations.

Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi are currently in Dubai for the filming of the upcoming season. The first season featured entrepreneurs Rizwan Sajan, Satish Sanpal, Adel Sajan and Sana Sajan, along with Tabinda Sanpal, Pamala Serena, Dyuti Parruck, Iryna Kinakh, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza and astrologer Janvee Gaur.

Read Also VIDEO: Karan Kundrra Goes Down On One Knee Underwater To Propose To Tejasswi Prakash In Mauritius

Read Also Elvish Yadav SLAMS Tejasswi Prakash For Leaking Playground Set Video Showing Him Abusing Her:...

Work Front

Karan and Tejasswi were recently seen on the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3, where he was paired with Elvish Yadav, while the actress was paired with Arjun Bijlani.

Tejasswi also appeared as a mentor for the digital reality and gaming show Playground Season 5, where her team won the championship title with contestant Madhuja Ghoshal taking home the winner's trophy.

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