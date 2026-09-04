Elvish Yadav SLAMS Tejasswi Prakash For Leaking Playground Set Video Showing Him Abusing Her: 'Bringing Woman Card Into Every Single...'

Elvish Yadav Slams Tejasswi After Viral Fight | Photo Via Instagram

Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash, who are mentors on the reality show Playground Season 5, have found themselves at the centre of a major controversy. The two, who previously shared a close bond after appearing together on Laughter Chefs, are now embroiled in a heated dispute following a video that has gone viral on social media.

Elvish Yadav & Tejasswi Prakash Get Into Argument

The video, from the sets of Playground, shows Elvish and Tejasswi getting into a heated argument. While calling out members of his team over their performance, Elvish appeared to become upset when Tejasswi interrupted him. During the confrontation, he told her, "Shut the f*ck up," leading to a tense exchange between the two mentors.

#elvishyadav showed Tejasswi Prakash her true worth #elvisharmy first teja started from interview then elvish Yadav Cooked . Finally shutup teja your PR game exposed. pic.twitter.com/ugyk2jHqNO — Elvish Yadav 🦁 (@abhiiydv47) September 4, 2026

Elvish Yadav Slams Tejasswi Prakash

Following the video's circulation online, Elvish took to X to address the controversy and defend his actions. He accused Tejasswi of leaking footage from the set, allegedly to “look cool” or make him appear to be in the wrong.

"If someone tries to create a ‘boy-girl’ narrative about me on national television, I’m not okay with it and honestly, no one should be. Dragging a gender angle into everything is not cool," Elvish wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He further defended his response, saying, “I responded in the language that the situation deserved.” Elvish also accused Tejasswi of giving what he described as false interviews and speaking disrespectfully about his fans.

Asks Her To Not Waste Money On PR

Taking another apparent dig at her, he wrote, “I’ll give you better investment plans so your money goes to the right place. Don’t waste it on PR.”

Concluding his statement, Elvish said he had learned who deserved how much importance and added that if standing up for himself and his fans was considered wrong, he was “okay being ‘wrong.’”

Tejasswi Prakash Yet To React

As of now, Tejasswi Prakash has yet to publicly respond to Elvish Yadav’s allegations and comments.