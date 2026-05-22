'Clearly You Don't Know...': Anusha Dandekar Clarifies Cryptic 'Thanking God' Note After Ex-BF Karan Kundrra Proposes To Tejasswi Prakash

Anusha Dandekar clarifies viral post after Karan Kundrra's proposal | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Anusha Dandekar's recent cryptic note went viral on social media after her ex-boyfriend, Karan Kundrra, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash, on their Netflix show, Desi Bling. Soon after, Dandekar took to her Instagram Stories with a message that instantly caught attention. She wrote, "I’m Thanking God!!! #iykyk." Though she did not name anyone, the timing led many to assume she was referring to her ex. However, she has now clarified the meaning behind her cryptic note.

Anusha Dandekar Clarifies Cryptic 'Thanking God' Note

Reacting to the assumptions and media reports, she expressed frustration over people interpreting her personal message according to their own narratives. Addressing the situation on social media, she wrote, "Omg. Clearly you don't know, especially articles! When I talk about something specific, I say so, If I'm Thanking GOD for my own reasons, you still make it about that and then come at me, for your own assumption! Unreal!"

Photo Via Instagram story/@anushadandekar

She further acknowledged the supportive messages she received from fans through direct messages and added, "And for all the cute DM's, I saw all & I agree. Now everyone can assume what you wrote to me, Love yooou."

Anusha’s clarification has now put an end to the speculation, making it clear that her post was personal and unrelated to her ex-boyfriend’s relationship milestone.



Anusha Dandekar Accuses Karan Kundrra Of Cheating

In 2025, Anusha, years after her split with Kundrra, took a dig at him, accusing him of cheating during their five-year relationship. Earlier, she had hinted at infidelity being the reason for their breakup, adding that she was cheated and lied to, and the relationship took a toll on her self-respect.

On her YouTube channel Unverified — The Podcast, Anusha opened up about her experience with a dating app. Without naming Karan, she revealed that she was signed to do campaigns for the app (Bumble) and had also secured a deal for her then-boyfriend to join the campaign alongside her.

She added, "The most he’s ever been paid for this campaign, ever in life. And he used the dating app to talk and meet with girls, and we’re doing the campaign together."

Anusha and Karan dated from 2016 to 2019, until they called it quits in late 2020. She had confirmed her breakup in a long Instagram post.