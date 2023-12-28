 Karan Johar SLAMS Troll Who Asked Him To Bring A 'Bahu' Home For His Mother's 'Timepass'
Karan Johar SLAMS Troll Who Asked Him To Bring A 'Bahu' Home For His Mother's 'Timepass'

In his reply, Karan Johar explained that 'no bahu should be a time pass for anyone's mother' and added that daughters-in-law have their own identities

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Karan Johar | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar hit back at a social media troll asking him to bring a daughter-in-law home for his mother's 'timepass'. Triggered by a comment left posted under one of his Instagram posts, Karan took to his Instagram story on Thursday to slam the troll. The comment read, "Bahu laa do maa ko time pass nahi hota hoga (Get a daughter-in-law, it must be hard for your mother to pass her time)." This did not go down well with Karan and he was in no mood to ignore the social media user.

In his reply, Karan explained that 'no bahu should be a time pass for anyone's mother' and added that daughters-in-law have their own identities.

Karan wrote, "Of all the crazy trolls, the abuse and judgement I get about my life choices and my way of being I find comments like these the most offensive. Firstly no "bahu" should be a time pass for anyone's mother... a bahu is a label which comes with ridiculous regressive baggage... she is an individual in her own right and can pass her time how she likes personally and professionally."

"Also to everyone I would like to add my mother coparents my children with me and doesn't need any time pass... her life is complete by the love we receive from her and do our best to give it back with all our heart! And bringing in a "bahu" Is not an option to whoever is concerned about my relationship status! My children are blessed to have my mother guide us all... and in life if I were to have a partner I would do so to fill my void not anyone else's! Thank you for listening," the 51-year-old filmmaker added.

Karan consistently finds himself as a target for trolls on social media. Time and again, Karan has openly shared about the impact of online trolls on his emotional well-being. He has also been candid about how the negativity from trolls affects him personally.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is currently seen on his popular and controversial chat show, Koffee With Karan 8. He returned to film direction after nearly six years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan among others.

