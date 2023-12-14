Kajol Reveals Karan Johar 'Collapsed & Fainted' During Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Shoot - Here's Why

The cult film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham turned 22 on Thursday, December 14, and marking the milestone, Kajol took to her social media handle to share a montage of all her special moments from the sets of the film, and she also revealed how director Karan Johar "collapsed" during the film's shoot.

Kajol took to her social media handle to pen a long and heartfelt note about her time on the sets of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She shared how Yash Johar made brand new makeup rooms in the studio for the star cast as it was difficult to accommodate them all in vanity vans.

"Another acronym but yes another long lasting memory !!! Yash uncle actually renovated and made new makeup rooms in Filmistan studios permanently just for the shooting of this film because even with the vanity vans it was not going to be enough for this gigantic starrer!"

She then went on to recall how KJo fainted on the sets due to the heat. "@karanjohar collapsed and fainted on set because of dehydration in the first few days .. it was really really hot! 🥵 And this was @___aryan___ 's debut on screen.. !"

Kajol called K3G her "comeback" of sorts, and stated, "It was also I think my first comeback ( not sure about this part tho ) too many comebacks ago ) And the first and only time I stood in front of the pyramids and truly felt them with my soul.. so yes this was a truly HUGE film in every which way , in life and cinema".

Karan Johar too shared a series of key moments from the iconic film and wrote, "My annual reminder of “It’s all about loving your family”…and my audience who have kept the spirit of #K3G alive even 22 years later. Eternally grateful to magnificent & magnanimous cast - Amit ji, Jaya ji, shahrukh bhai, kajol, duggu and bebo and all other special people in the cast and crew for just making this journey the most memorable one! Thank you today and always."

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has earned the status of one of the most iconic films of Bollywood of all times. It starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, with a special appearance by Rani Mukerji.