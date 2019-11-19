Karan Johar reveals Akshay Kumar has never given him 'good news' when it comes to his fees

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday addressed the issue of gender pay disparity in Bollywood and said his banner Dharma Productions had always ensured there was no disparity in remuneration.

According to Karan, his production house maintains the ethos that everyone, both men and women, "get paid solidly for their art, craft and abilities".

"All of us here are for both commerce and art. None of us are here for only one. When it comes to female-led films, we have always made sure that there has never been a disparity at our end.