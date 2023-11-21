Karan Johar Recalls Ishq Wala Love Being Subjected To Internet Memes: Says: So Many Parody Videos Were Made

One of the most appreciable qualities of Karan Johar as a film personality is to reflect upon past decisions and introspect over them with humour and perspective.

At the ongoing edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, the 51-year old filmmaker admitted that the song 'Ishq Wala Love' from his 2012 film Student Of The Year, did not carry any sense. He mentioned that many in his team including music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar had rightfully pointed out to him that Ishq and Love are literally the translations between Hindi and English.

To quote his words when asked about the song, Karan revealed, “It made no sense. It made absolutely no sense. I remember so many parody videos were made and TVF started their career with a parody video of ‘Ishq Wala Love. They kept saying things like ‘black wala kaala,’and laal wala red’ and it was actually ridiculous. It made no sense.”

But in his defence, Karan maintains that he then had the gumption to convince everyone that he was presenting the song from a Gen Z perspective. He says, “I feel jo baat jab aap ‘ishq’ bolte ho na, woh baat love mai nahi hota. Ishq just means a higher form of love for me. Even the way they (GenZ) love, Jab woh pyaar karte hai na, woh pyaar nahi hota woh ishq hota hai. And that’s why I think we should acknowledge that GenZ is a power.”

ABOUT STUDENT OF THE YEAR

Sung by Salim Merchant, Neeti Mohan and Shekhar Ravjiani, Ishq Wala Love is picturised on a love triangle that blossoms between Abhimanyu, Shanaya and Rohan, played by Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the film. SOTY marked the debut of the three leads who were launched by KJo and have evolved to become three of the successful young actors of today's generation.

Ishq Wala Love was parodied by many emerging new content creation platforms back in the day including The Viral Fever (TVF) and All India Bakchod (AIB).