In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra Attend Karan Johar's Dhanteras Puja

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 10, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor wore a lavender-coloured saree as she attended the Dhanteras Puja at Karan Johar's Dharma Productions office in Mumbai.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Sidharth Malhotra, who made his Bollywood debut with The Student Of The Year, wore a traditional kurta for the puja.
Varun Dhawan also arrived at Karan Johar's Dhanteras Puja with his wife Natasha Dalal.
Khushi Kapoor, who is all set to make her debut with The Archies, accompanied her sister Janhvi Kapoor in a pink saree.
Sara Ali Khan's brother, Ibraham Ali Khan, was also spotted by the paparazzi at the Dharma Productions office as he arrived for Dhanteras Puja.
Lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur arrived at the Dhanteras Puja together in Mumbai. However, the duo did not pose for the paparazzi together.
Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of Sam Bahadur, wore a yellow kurta as he arrived at Karan Johar's Dhanteras Puja.
Shanaya Kapoor looked pretty in pink as she stunned in a lehenga.
Maniesh Paul wore a white kurta as he made an appearance at the Dhanteras Puja on November 10, 2023.