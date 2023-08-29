Karan Johar On His Homosexuality: ‘I Pretended To Be In Love With A Girl'

Karan Johar recently unveiled a chapter of his past on the YouTube show ‘Be A Man Yaar’, hosted by Nikhil Taneja.

The show witnessed Karan's unfiltered confession about pretending to be in love with a schoolmate named Shalaka during his 10th standard. This rare glimpse into his adolescent years offered insight into his struggles and the impact of hurtful language.

WAS CALLED 'PANSY' DURING SCHOOL DAYS

Reflecting on his journey, Karan shed light on the derogatory term 'pansy,' which was used to label him in a demeaning manner.

Karan stated, "I pretended to be in love with a girl named 'Shalaka' in 10th class."

He further added, "Today what you guys call 'gay/fag/homo' in a derogatory way, it was called 'pansy' those days."

He acknowledged how such words forced him into a shell, grappling with the pressures of societal expectations.

In this candid conversation, he also expressed gratitude towards Shah Rukh Khan, stating that the superstar never made him feel lesser.

KjO'S WORK FRONT

For the unversed, Karan Johar made his triumphant return to the cinematic scene with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, the star-studded movie featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, it marked a significant milestone.

The film's success, raking in a staggering ₹150 crore in India and $19.2 million overseas, reaffirmed Karan's storytelling prowess.

Amid his professional feats, Karan Johar is set to steer another promising debut – that of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Under his banner, Dharma Productions, Karan will produce "Sarzameen," directed by Kayoze Irani, son of actor Boman Irani.

