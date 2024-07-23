Karan Aujla Mumbai Tour: Costliest Ticket For Tauba Tauba Singer's Show Is Worth THIS Whopping Amount

Karan Aujla, the voice behind Vicky Kaushal's recent track, Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz, recently announced the India dates of his It Was All A Dream Tour. It is slated to happen in December 2024.

The concert in Mumbai will take place on December 21, 2024. While the venue is yet to be announced, the tickets for Karan's show have gone live on BookMyShow, where fans can book the seats.

The most expensive ticket for the concert is priced at a whopping Rs 49,000. Yes, you read that right!

The high-priced ticket offers numerous benefits, including dedicated parking, designated lavatories, specially designed VIP gifts, an exclusive lanyard, and a superfan laminate. Not just that, there will also be a meet-and-greet with Karan Aujla.

Meanwhile, the ticket starts at Rs. 1,999 for GA- Early Bird.

Sharing his excitement for the tour, Karan Aujla said in an official statement, “This tour marks a significant milestone in my career, highlighting my journey from a small village in Punjab to the global stage. India has a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to bring the It Was All A Dream tour home! I'm grateful to my fans for making this dream possible. We're gonna celebrate together and make some history!"

Karan's tour will start infrom the first week of December 2024. He will travel across Chandigarh (December 7), Bengaluru (December 13), New Delhi (December 15) and Mumbai (December 21).

He will also be joined by long-time collaborator and Toronto-based producer Ikky in all four cities.

The winter tour comes after Aujla's billboard-charting records 'Making Memories' and 'Street Dreams'.