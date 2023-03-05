Punjabi singer Karan Aujla ties the knot with Palak, shares dreamy wedding photos; Badshah, Jassie Gill congratulate

Karan Aujla announces wedding with dreamy photos | Instagram

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla on Sunday announced his wedding. Taking to his official social media accounts, Karan shared a couple of pictures from his dreamy wedding.

Along with the photos, he revealed that he tied the knot with his fiance Palak on March 2. However, other details of the wedding are not known yet.

Karan can be seen in an off-white sherwani in the wedding pictures. On the other hand, Palak looks gorgeous in red lehenga.

"2-3-23," Karan captioned his post and added infinity and read heart emoticons.

Soon after the singer shared the happy news on Instagram, fans and several celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Rapper Badshah wrote, "God bless you both my brother." On the other hand, Jassie Gill commented, "Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️"

Kanika Kapoor, Arjun Kanungo and others also congratulated him.

Karan is an Indo-Canadian singer, rapper and songwriter. He started his career as lyricist for Jassi Gill's Range, from his album Replay. In 2016, he released his debut song Property of Punjab as a lead artist. He came into the limelight with his tracks like Yaarian Ch Fikk, Unity, Alcohol 2 and others.

