Kara Vs KD - The Devil Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush's Film Leads With ₹5.75 Crore, Dhruva Sarja Starrer Mints ₹3.50 Crore

Kara Vs KD - The Devil Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via Instagram

Dhanush's Tamil film Kara clashed with the Kannada film KD: The Devil, which had sparked major controversy over its Hindi song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, due to vulgar double-meaning lyrics and suggestive visuals, following which the track was deleted. Both films released on April 30, with Kara receiving decent reviews from netizens and KD: The Devil getting a strong response from audiences. Amid this, Kara has taken the lead at the box office.

Kara Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Kara minted Rs 5.75 crore on Day 1 (first Thursday) across 4,172 shows. Out of this, the film earned Rs 4.65 crore from the Tamil version across 2,866 shows, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 1.10 crore from 1,306 shows.

This brings Kara's total India gross collection to Rs 6.64 crore, while its total India net collection stands at Rs 5.75 crore so far. Overseas, the film has grossed Rs 2.50 crore, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 9.14 crore.

KD - The Devil Box Office Collection Day 1

KD: The Devil minted Rs 3.50 crore on Day 1 across 845 shows. With this, the film's total India gross collection stands at Rs 4.10 crore.

Kara Cast

The rural crime drama is set in 1991 against the backdrop of the Gulf War and the resulting fuel crisis. Helmed by Vignesh Raja, Kara also stars Mamitha Baiju, Jayaram, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles.

KD: The Devil Cast

KD: The Devil, directed by Prem, features Sudeepa, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi.