Dhanush To Direct Female-Led Film With Mrunal Thakur Amid Dating Rumours?

Actor-filmmaker Dhanush and actress Mrunal Thakur are once again making headlines, this time for a reported on-screen collaboration that has sparked fresh curiosity among fans. The buzz around the project comes even as speculation about their personal equation continues to circulate on social media.

According to reports, a female-led film is currently in the works, with Mrunal being considered for the central role. The project is said to offer a strong and substantial part for the female protagonist, with discussions believed to be in advanced stages. Interestingly, Dhanush is also expected to play a key role in the film and may even direct the project.

The film is reportedly being planned as a period drama set in the 1960s or 1970s, although an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Rumours about Dhanush and Mrunal first surfaced in August 2025, when the two were spotted together at the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2. Earlier, Mrunal’s presence at the wrap party of Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein had also grabbed attention. The chatter gained momentum when fans noticed Mrunal following members of Dhanush’s family on social media. Despite the ongoing buzz, both actors have chosen to remain tight-lipped about their personal lives.

Meanwhile, Mrunal recently addressed separate rumours about her wedding during the promotions of Do Deewane Seher Mein. Reacting with humour, she brushed aside the speculation, hinting that such reports are often "baseless."

On the work front, Mrunal was last seen in Dacoit, co-starring Adivi Sesh. The action-romantic drama received mixed reviews but managed a steady start at the box office. Dhanush, on the other hand, is gearing up for his upcoming release Kara, a film set against the backdrop of the 1991 Gulf War, which is slated to hit theatres on April 30.

While fans eagerly await an official announcement, the possibility of Dhanush directing Mrunal in a female-centric period drama has already created buzz in the industry.