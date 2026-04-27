Sanjay Dutt Apologises, Pledges To Support 50 Tribal Children's Education After Appearing Before NCW Over Sarke Chunar Teri Song Controversy

Actor Sanjay Dutt appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday (April 27) after being summoned over allegations of obscenity in the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke. The controversy, which triggered debate online, also brought attention to issues surrounding the portrayal of women in popular media.

Following the hearing, Dutt’s advocate Hemant Shah addressed the media and said, "Sanjay Dutt was not aware of what the lyrics of the song Sarke Chunarr Teri meant as it was recorded in another language that he does not understand. He has apologised and offered to support the education of 50 tribal children."

VIDEO | Hemant Shah, actor Sanjay Dutt's advocate says, "Sanjay Dutt was not aware of what the lyrics of the song 'Sarke Chunarr Teri' meant as it was recorded in another language that he does not understand. He has apologised and offered to support the education of 50 tribal… pic.twitter.com/NjkniX14RL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 27, 2026

The Commission had earlier taken cognisance of complaints alleging that the song’s lyrics and visuals were inappropriate and objectionable. It subsequently issued a notice to the actor seeking clarification regarding his association with the track, which also features Nora Fatehi.

While details of the proceedings remain undisclosed, the NCW is understood to be reviewing whether the content violates norms concerning the dignity and representation of women. The panel has previously stated that the lyrics cross acceptable limits and undermine women’s dignity, while also rejecting claims of ignorance regarding their meaning.

#WATCH | Sanjay Dutt Appears Before NCW In Delhi Over Sarke Chunar Teri Song Controversy, Refuses To Interact With Media#SanjayDutt #SarkeTeriChunar #Bollywood #DelhiNews pic.twitter.com/uMhR5CJvSo — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 27, 2026

Visuals showed Dutt exiting the Commission’s office in Delhi, surrounded by media personnel. The actor chose not to comment and left the premises swiftly.

The controversy sparked mixed reactions online, with some criticising the song’s content and others defending it as creative expression. Meanwhile, the NCW has also summoned Nora Fatehi, granting her a final opportunity to appear in person after she was earlier represented by her lawyer during a hearing on April 6.

The track, released on YouTube, faced backlash for its sexually explicit lyrics and has since been taken down following the Commission’s intervention.

The NCW is yet to issue an official statement on the outcome of the hearing.