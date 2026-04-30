KD The Devil X Review: 'Goosebumps', 'Cinematic Explosion'; Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt & Shilpa Shetty Starrer Impresses Netizens

KD The Devil X Review |

After facing a few controversies, finally director Prem's KD The Devil has hit the big screens today (April 30, 2026). The Kannada movie stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles, and the trailer had received a mixed response from the audience. Many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "#KDTheDevil is a cinematic explosion....💣 Dhruva Sarja is in peak form, and the BGM is pure adrenaline. The interval bang sets it up perfectly, and Kiccha Sudeep’s cameo is the ultimate cherry on top....🔥 #NSXKD @DhruvaSarja (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Show completed dhurva the name the performance the acting the stardom whatever u are everything in the film what a movie literally Goosebumps from my side after watching dhruva performance and climax no words to say just blockbuster (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#KDTheDevil is a solid comeback film for both @DhruvaSarja and @directorprems. 1st half comedy works well, and 2nd half is total paisa vasool, acting, screenplay and elevations peak perfectly climax and post-climax twists end the movie on a high and build solid hype for Part 2 (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, clearly KD has impressed the netizens, and we can expect that the positive reviews and word of mouth will help the movie at the box office.

KD The Devil was supposed to get a pan-India release, and it was going to hit the big screens in Hindi as well. However, for now, on BookMyShow, we cannot see any Hindi shows in Mumbai theatres.

KD The Devil Controversy

The movie was embroiled in a controversy after the song, Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt grabbed everyone's attention. Many people felt that the lyrics of the song were vulgar, and it received a backlash on social media. Later, the song was removed from YouTube.