Dhruva Sarja's KD: The Devil Gets 'A' Certificate Ahead Of April 30 Release; Makers Fix Trailer Glitch

Director Prem’s much-anticipated action drama KD: The Devil has officially been cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an ‘A’ certificate, just a day ahead of its theatrical debut.

The announcement was confirmed by KVN Productions on Wednesday (April 29) via social media. The production house wrote, "'A' CERTIFIED. Raw. Ruthless. Real #KDTheDevil 1 DAY TO GO."

The certification comes after a minor setback earlier, when the makers had to pull down the film’s trailer due to the inclusion of uncertified footage.

Addressing the issue at the time, KVN Productions clarified, "The trailer of KD: The Devil recently released on YouTube inadvertently included certain uncertified content during certification process."

The team promptly removed the trailer and assured audiences of a revised version. They added, "We have therefore taken down the trailer and will be uploading a revised version shortly, in compliance with the certification guidelines." Apologising for the oversight, the production house further stated, "We sincerely regret this oversight and remain fully committed to adhering to all certification norms."

Despite the brief hiccup, the film has continued to generate strong buzz across the country. Headlined by Kannada star Dhruva Sarja, KD: The Devil features a powerful ensemble cast including Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi. Adding to the film’s appeal, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt plays a pivotal role.

Mounted on a grand scale, the film boasts cinematography by William David, art direction by Mohan B Kere, and editing by Sanketh Achar. Backed by producer Venkat K Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, the project is positioned as one of the biggest pan-India releases of the year.

KD: The Devil is slated for a grand theatrical release on April 30, 2026, promising audiences a high-octane, larger-than-life cinematic experience.