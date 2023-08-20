Kangana Ranaut Says NO To SunScreen: ‘If I Get Sun, It’s A Party For Me’

Bollywood's outspoken star Kangana Ranaut has revealed that she shuns the conventional practice of using sunscreen.

The actress, known for her candid opinions, took to her Instagram Stories to share her unique perspective on the sun and its virtues, debunking the fear propagated by capitalism.

On a sunny Sunday morning, Kangana engaged her fanbase with a video message that champions the sun as our natural benefactor, rather than an enemy to be feared.

In a caption accompanying the video, she pointed out the commercial interests that have fueled the paranoia surrounding sun exposure. "Capitalism has taught us many things just to sell stuff to us, and worse of them all is 'sunscreen,'"

Kangana wrote, adding that she doesn't even own a sunscreen. "If I get sun, it's a party for me," she exclaimed with sun emoticons, embodying her unorthodox approach to skin health.

This revelation is just one of the many candid insights Kangana shares with her audience. Her social media presence often buzzes with her candid thoughts on a range of subjects.

Recently, she commented on the lyrical creativity of Bollywood, highlighting the missed opportunities to capture the sensuality and allure of women in their forties and fifties. She shared her perspective using a line from the Tamil movie "Ponniyin Selvan I," highlighting the absence of lyrics that resonate with the mature charm these women possess.

Kangana's social media escapades also included showering accolades on the acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She hailed him as a 'living legend' with unmatched integrity and intense creativity. Her admiration for Bhansali's authenticity and passion within the film industry was evident, cementing her stance as an ardent supporter of true artistry.

Amidst her engaging social media interactions, Kangana is also gearing up for her upcoming Tamil film, "Chandramukhi 2," where she will portray the role of a graceful dancer in a royal court.

The film is set to grace the theaters on September 19, promising a cinematic experience of beauty and finesse. Beyond that, her fans can anticipate her roles in "Tejas" and her directorial venture "Emergency."

