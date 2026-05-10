Kamal Haasan, R Madhavan & Others Hail Vijay's 'Historic Win' As He Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM

TVK Chief Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM; Here's The Full List Of 9 Ministers Sworn In Alongside Him | ANI

New Delhi: Celebrities, including Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan, congratulated actor-turned-politician Vijay as he became Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and called it a "historic win".

Vijay was officially sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The event took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, where Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office.

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Haasan shared a post on his X handle on Sunday as he extended his congratulatory wishes. "May the state of Tamil Nadu shine under the leadership of the president of the Tamil Nadu Victory League, the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my brother Thiru. Vijay @TVKVijayHQ. May it reach new heights. I convey my heartfelt congratulations," he wrote.

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"Heartfelt congratulations to the Indian National Congress, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and the Indian Union Muslim League, which have extended their support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government by respecting the verdict of the people," he added.

Madhavan shared a picture of the actor on his Instagram handle and said he is proud of Vijay. "All the very very best my Dear Brother. May your tenure as the Chief Minister be the most rewarding and impactful for our State. May you have the strength you need to do all the good you need to do. So proud of you brother," read the text on the picture.

"Sooooo Proud of you," he wrote in the caption.

Sathyaraj uploaded a picture of the actor on his X handle and added a lengthy note to congratulate him. "Congratulations once again to our Honourable Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay Anna on winning the final battle. His historic victory is a true lesson in how a person must remain resilient during times of adversity and stay committed to one’s principles despite all the obstacles that come his way," he wrote.

"This is not just political success, but the people’s mandate for a new path and new hope for Tamil Nadu. @TVKVijayHQ," he added.

Pooja Hegde shared a picture of the actor on her Instagram story and wrote, " @actorvijay... or as it should now say Chief Ministrer Vijay. Sir," she wrote.

Actor Prakash Raj wrote a post on X. "Congratulations to Chief Minister Vijay. Wishing you the best to succeed in your new responsibility . May the state thrive in your governance too," he wrote.

RJ Balaji said, "C Joseph Vijay !!! This feels insane ..!!! Congratulations to you and to your cabinet of ministers…!!! Knowing you and your intentions, look forward to your inclusive and progressive government taking our glorious state to the next level !!! Wishing you only the best sir," in his X post.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)