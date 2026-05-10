Vijay Takes Selfie With Rahul Gandhi Amid Massive Crowd At Tamil Nadu Swearing-In Ceremony | VIDEO

A celebratory moment between newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has gone viral on social media after Vijay recorded a selfie video with Rahul Gandhi, TVK leaders and thousands of supporters at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday.

The video, widely shared online, captured the energetic atmosphere at the packed stadium as supporters cheered loudly while Vijay waved his phone toward the crowd moments after taking oath as Chief Minister.

Historic Political Shift In Tamil Nadu

The selfie moment came during a landmark day in Tamil Nadu politics, with Vijay officially becoming the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the state government since 1967.

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The actor-turned-politician and founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) scripted a stunning political debut by leading his party to power in the 2026 Assembly elections. Riding on massive public support and his long-standing popularity as ‘Thalapathy’, Vijay emerged as one of the biggest crowd-pullers of the election campaign.

TVK secured enough seats to form the government with support from Congress and other alliance partners, paving the way for Vijay’s rise from cinema superstar to Chief Minister.

The Congress leader was seen interacting warmly with Vijay during the ceremony, while the selfie video further amplified discussions around the alliance equation between the two parties.

Massive Crowds, Celebrity Presence

Thousands of supporters gathered at the stadium for the swearing-in ceremony, turning the political event into a grand public spectacle. Several political leaders, party workers and film personalities attended the occasion.

The atmosphere reflected Vijay’s massive fan following that successfully transitioned into political support during the elections. Many supporters waved TVK flags and cheered continuously as Vijay addressed the gathering after taking oath.

From ‘Thalapathy’ To Chief Minister

Vijay’s swearing-in marks one of the biggest political transitions in recent Tamil Nadu history. Long viewed as a potential political entrant, Vijay formally launched TVK in 2024 and quickly positioned himself as an alternative to the traditional Dravidian parties.

His rise has drawn comparisons with legendary actor-politician and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, who similarly transformed cinematic popularity into political success.