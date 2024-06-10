Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas & Deepika Padukone's Trailer Looks Impressive; Kamal Haasan's Deadliest Appearance Is Unmissable (WATCH)

The much-anticipated trailer, Kalki 2898 AD, is finally here! Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani, among others.

The 3-minute, 2-second trailer is nothing less than a treat to the eyes. It is filled with heavy VFX and nail-biting scenes. Sharing the trailer on social media, Deepika wrote, "𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐋𝐄 𝐁𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐒 𝐍𝐎𝐖 💥Presenting #Kalki2898ADTrailer to you all!"

Check out the trailer:

The trailer introduces us to the world of Kashi, the first city in the new world. At the same time, Saswata Chatterjee's character, Commander Manas, is seen creating havoc in the city.

In a never-seen avatar, Prabhas is seen as Bhairava. Deepika plays the role of a pregnant woman in the movie, flaunting her baby bump. Meanwhile, Disha Patani appears as Prabhas' love interest, while Bachchan portrays the immortal Ashwatthama. The trailer also shows a glimpse of Bhairava's loyal sidekick Bujji.

At the end of Kalki 2898 AD's trailer, Kamal Haasan makes a deadly appearance as the antagonist and says, "Fret not, a new era is arriving."

After multiple delays, Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD is finally scheduled to be released on June 27, 2024. It is a multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future.

The movie is built on a humongous budget of Rs 600 crore. It is set to be one of India’s most ambitious and expensive productions.

Kalki 2989 AD starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD.