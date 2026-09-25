‘Kal Ko Koi Fired Ladki Bolde Mere Pe Aisi Nazar Thi’: Gaurav Taneja Claims ‘Sacked’ Employees Holding Him To Ransom Over Mau Death Controversy - VIDEO

'Kal Ko Kisi Ladki Ko Fire Kar Doon To...': Gaurav Taneja AKA Flying Beast Challenges PETA India And Dog Lovers Over Mau Controversy As Ex-Employees Allege Animal Cruelty | Instagram/YouTub

Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast has finally addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding his late pet dog, Mau. In his latest YouTube video, titled “What Really Happened To MAU”, Gaurav said he does not believe the internet “deserves an explanation” and claimed that several allegations made against are without evidence. He also urged PETA India on Instagram to give attention on the allegations made, claiming that his former employees, Pushpendra and Anandita Choudhary, were using Mau’s death to pursue a personal grievance.

Flying Beast On Mau Controversy

Addressing the allegations surrounding Mau’s death, Gaurav claimed that he did everything he could to care for his pet and took him to around five hospitals. He said he has the medical bills to prove it but does not want to list everything he did for Mau, adding that people close to him already knows the efforts he made.

Gaurav Taneja also uploaded a video on Instagram addressing the dog-loving community and challenging people to provide evidence of any alleged cruelty towards Mau. He also addressed PETA India and Environmentalist Maneka Gandhi, urging them to “take cognizance of this case”. Gaurav alleged that two former employees were attempting to settle personal scores by using the death of his pet, while also claiming that the situation was influencing the emotions of the wider pet community.

He urged dog lovers to “hunt for the truth” rather than accuse someone based solely on social media reels. Gaurav also tagged his former employees, Pushpendra Choudhary and Anandita Choudhary, asking them to provide evidence to support the allegations they have made. Addressing both, Gaurav claimed that they had set a very "bad precedent." Referring to the current situation, Gaurav added, “Kal ko main kisi ladki ko fire kar du, to bol de, ‘Bhai, mere upar aisi nazar thi iski...' Kuch bhi bol sakti hai.”

Gaurav also questioned the criticism he has received, saying, “Jitna ban sakta tha hamne kiya, jisko jana hai aap nahi rok sakte.” He further said that people were free to boycott him if they believed he had done something wrong.

He also asked dog lovers to take legal action, saying, “Case karo, dhang ke substantial proof lao jo court mein admissible ho...”. Hitting back at the trolls, Gaurav added, “Have some shame.”

The Flying Beast creator also dismissed claims that Mau was being fed cow feed. He explained that dogs often sniff or investigate different things and said that this should not automatically be interpreted as them eating those items.

Speaking about the backlash, Gaurav said, “I don't think the internet deserves an explanation.” He claimed that he had initially planned to address the matter on September 29, when he was supposed to visit his farm, but said he has now decided against doing so.

He also questioned the way his religion was being brought into the Mau controversy and asked, “Where are we going as a society?” Gaurav maintained that those who believe he has done something wrong can choose not to support him or his brands.

Gaurav also addressed questions surrounding his former employee Pushpendra Choudhary. He claimed that Pushpendra was not performing well at work and said he had tried moving him to different teams but remained dissatisfied with his performance. Gaurav said he eventually decided to terminate his employment.

In an earlier video addressing the controversy in May, Gaurav had alleged that Pushpendra was acting out of hurt after being fired and claimed that he was attempting to hold the company “ransom”. These remain Gaurav’s allegations.

Towards the end of his video, Gaurav said that if people believe there was any cruelty involved in Mau’s case, they should not spend even Rs. 1 on him or his brands. He added that he does not want anything from people and said that if brands stop working with him, he is prepared to accept that. Gaurav concluded by leaving the decision to his viewers, saying that they can decide whether they want to continue supporting him.

So far, Gaurav has not publicly disclosed the exact cause of Mau’s death or shared any hospital records to substantiate his claim that he took Mau to multiple hospitals.