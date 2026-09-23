'Report For Animal Abuse': Gaurav Taneja Faces Backlash As Ex-Rosier Farm Employee Alleges Flying Beast’s 'Abandoned' Dog Mau Died Of Neglect |

Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast, has landed in controversy after allegations surfaced that his pet dog Mau was neglected at his Rosier Farm. Pushpendra Choudhary, who claims to have worked at the YouTuber’s farm, alleged that Mau was not given proper care, food or medical attention, even after being severely injured in an attack by the other Cane Corsos. He also claimed that the farm staff informed Gaurav about Mau’s condition, but no timely action was taken.

Gaurav Taneja’s Ex-Employee Accuses Him Of Neglecting 'Abandoned' Pet Mau

Pushpendra, who said he closely witnessed how the dogs were treated while working at Rosier Farm, alleged that they were fed chapatis and rice and that their food utensils were not cleaned properly. He also claimed that Tiger and Shera, the other Cane Corsos at the farm, would sometimes severely injure Mau.

According to Pushpendra, Mau was not taken to a veterinary hospital despite suffering injuries. He further alleged that the dog was allowed to roam near cows and lick their faeces. Explaining why he decided to speak about the matter now, despite Mau reportedly dying in July 2026, Pushpendra claimed that he learnt about the dog's serious condition after leaving his job.

He alleged that Mau was eventually taken to a hospital in Meerut, where the staff were reportedly advised to take him to a hospital in Delhi. Pushpendra claimed that the farm staff were told to do whatever they could to help Mau but were not provided with resources such as money or a cab booking to facilitate the transfer. Recalling the moment he learnt about Mau’s death, Pushpendra said he called the farm and was informed on July 26 that the dog had passed away.

Pushpendra further alleged that after seeing Gaurav’s social media story, he felt the YouTuber had shown no remorse over Mau’s death. He claimed that he spoke to Gaurav and questioned why the farm staff had not informed him earlier about the dog’s condition.

According to Pushpendra, he tried contacting Gaurav again but discovered that he had been blocked. He also claimed that he later reached out to the farm staff to ask whether Gaurav would take accountability for what had happened to Mau.

Pushpendra said he hoped Gaurav would realise what had happened and take better care of his remaining dog, Shera. He also claimed that Tiger had died following what he described as a “friendly attack”.

However, Pushpendra alleged that he continued to see Gaurav uploading vlogs and believed the YouTuber was focusing on his content rather than addressing the allegations. He said he eventually blocked Gaurav so that he could no longer comment on his posts.

Gaurav Taneja has been facing backlash, with several Reddit users expressing anger over the allegations. One user wrote, “This man is ruthless screwed businessman,” while another commented, “The more I read on this the more my blood boils.” A third user called for people to “report Taneja's account for animal abuse.” Animal activists have also called out the YouTuber over claims that he abandoned his dog and failed to provide proper care.