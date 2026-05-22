PETA India Launches AI-Powered Robot Goat 'Awaaz' To Promote Vegan Habits And Compassion For Animals |

Mumbai: Animal rights organisation petaindia has launched an Artificial Intelligence-powered robot goat named “Awaaz” to encourage compassion towards animals and promote vegan eating habits among the public, particularly young people.

Interacts in English and Hindi

The robotic goat interacts with children and passersby in English and Hindi, asking thought-provoking questions such as, “Do you consider me a friend… or food?” The initiative aims to encourage people to rethink the treatment of goats and support slaughter-free alternatives to animal sacrifice and meat consumption.

According to PETA India, Awaaz will travel to college campuses and city centres across the country to engage directly with the public. The organisation said the campaign seeks to build empathy for animals by using technology in an interactive and accessible manner.

'Look at him as a living being'

"Awaaz will go to the campuses and ask the students to have compassion and to look at him as living being," said a PETA member.

Speaking about the initiative, PETA India Youth Outreach Lead Nazifa Anwar said goats, like humans, experience pain, fear and emotional attachment, and do not want to be killed. She added that the campaign would encourage people to choose plant-based alternatives such as jackfruit, tofu, mushrooms and mock mutton instead of animal meat.

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The organisation highlighted the conditions faced by goats transported for slaughter, stating that many suffer injuries, suffocation and stress before being killed, often while fully conscious and in view of other animals.

PETA India also pointed out to environmental and health concerns associated with animal agriculture, citing studies linking vegan diets to lower risks of heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers. The group further said that reducing meat consumption could help combat climate change and conserve water and land resources.

The organisation is also offering a free vegan starter kit through its website for those interested in adopting a plant-based lifestyle.

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