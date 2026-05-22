IRCTC Awards Churchgate Station Food Plaza Contract To Vishwa Foods For ₹1.09 Crore Annual Fee | File Image

Mumbai: In a move aimed at improving food and passenger amenities at one of Mumbai’s busiest railway stations, IRCTC Western Zone has awarded the contract for setting up, operation and management of the Food Plaza at Churchgate Railway Station to Vishwa Foods. The contract has been awarded at an annual licence fee of ₹1,09,06,000, excluding applicable taxes.

Facility to serve lakhs of commuters

According to officials, the agreement will remain valid for a period of nine years from the date of commissioning of the Food Plaza unit. The facility is expected to offer improved food services and better dining options for lakhs of daily commuters and long-distance passengers using the station every day.

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Churchgate station, the southern terminal of Mumbai’s suburban Western Railway network, records an average daily footfall of around eight lakh passengers, making it one of the city’s busiest transit hubs. Railway officials said the Food Plaza project is part of efforts to upgrade passenger facilities and enhance the overall travel experience at major stations. The development is also expected to generate steady non-fare revenue for the railways through commercial utilisation of station spaces.

Officials believe the new Food Plaza will provide commuters with hygienic and organised food services within the station premises while strengthening the station’s commercial infrastructure.

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