Aga Khan Agency For Habitat India Signs MoU With MahaIT To Make Communities Vulnerable Against Climate Change |

Mumbai: Aga Khan Agency for Habitat India (AKAH) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation Limited (MahaIT) to further scale habitat improvement and build the resilience of vulnerable communities against heat, drought and flood as well as other impacts of climate change. This partnership is expected to galvanise powerful data-driven risk-responsive strategies in the service of climate-resilient habitats.

Smart tech for heat and flood mitigation

Through the MoU, the signatories plan to future synergise in heat and flood mitigation, ecosystem-based climate change adaptation, urban greening, energy as well as water efficiency solutions in schools with inclusion of Internet of Things and smart technology. The path forward will also include knowledge sharing, exploration of pilots, proof-of-concepts, training and awareness initiatives, research, documentation, and policy insights, co-design of concepts, frameworks along with effective public digital solutions.

Maharashtra's chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who was present during the signing of the MoU, emphasised the need to ensure that corporate social responsibility resources are equitably channelled towards leveraging technology across Maharashtra. “Total CSR contributes nearly Rs 36,000 crore annually and Maharashtra is the largest contributor of CSR funds,” he said.

MahaIT to develop CSR platform

MahaIT's managing director Sanjay Katkar stated that the state government aims to facilitate, rather than regulate, the CSR ecosystem in the state. He highlighted that MahaIT is developing a dedicated CSR platform to enable complete visibility into onboarding, execution, and compliance for corporates, donors, and implementing agencies.

AKAH's chief executive officer Prerana Langa said, "This MoU will further streamline actionable, large-scale implementation within a facilitative, collaborative framework. Through our heat mitigation interventions in informal settlements, schools, and housing societies across Mira Bhayandar and Chandrapur, AKAH India has demonstrated measurable improvements in thermal comfort, with indoor temperatures reduced by up to 6°C in vulnerable communities.”

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