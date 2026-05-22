Hinduja Foundation Offers MSc And PhD Scholarships For Indian Students At King's College London For 2026–27 |

Mumbai: Hinduja Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Hinduja Group, has announced scholarships for Indian-origin students to pursue the MSc in MedTech Innovation & Entrepreneurship at King’s College London for the 2026–27 academic year.

Part of larger healthcare collaboration

The scholarships are part of a broader academic and healthcare collaboration launched in 2024, when Hinduja Foundation UK made a major philanthropic contribution to establish the Hinduja King’s Health Partners’ Academy at King’s College London. The initiative supports advanced healthcare research, innovation, and cross-border clinical training between the UK and India.

The partnership includes fully funded four-year PhD studentships in healthcare technologies at the School of Biomedical Engineering and Imaging Sciences, along with scholarships for the one-year MSc programme in MedTech Innovation & Entrepreneurship. The collaboration also supports nurses’ training, observerships, and online leadership courses delivered by Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for healthcare professionals at P. D. Hinduja Hospital.

First cohort already studying

Three PhD scholars and two MSc scholars began their studies at King’s College London in October 2025, while another PhD scholar joined in February 2026.

For the upcoming academic year beginning in October 2026, applications remain open for four PhD scholarships and five MSc scholarships. The MSc scholarships for Indian citizens include one scholarship covering 80% of tuition fees and four scholarships covering 50%.

Read Also Maharashtra Forest Department In Blame Game As Water Pans For Wild Animals Lie Abandoned For A Year

Aim to build Indian healthcare talent

The initiative aims to equip Indian students with global exposure, innovation-driven learning, and hands-on healthcare experience, enabling them to address emerging clinical challenges and contribute to healthcare advancements in India and internationally.

Speaking on the initiative, Ashok Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Foundation, said:“Guided by our philosophy of ‘Act Local, Think Global’, we believe investing in future-ready talent is essential to building resilient healthcare systems in India that are aligned with global standards, contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat. Through this partnership, we aim to enable Indian students to access global expertise. The focus is on strengthening India’s capabilities in healthcare and expanding the scope of knowledge and research linked to India. Over the long term, the objective is to advance India’s role in the global healthcare landscape.”

Applications for the PhD scholarships are open until May 30, 2026, while applications for the MSc scholarships close on June 19, 2026.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/